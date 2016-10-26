BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
Oct 27 Ardent Leisure Group
* as of 25 october 2016, approximately 34% of total revenue generated by theme parks in fy16 has already been earned in fy 17
* "revenue lost as result of this tragic event will have significant impact on ebitda for remainder of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: