* Net profit after tax of s$943 million for q3 of 2016 ("3q16"). This was 5% above s$902 million a year ago

* qtrly non-interest income increased 25% to s$970 million from s$775 million a year ago

* q3 net interest income of s$1.23 billion was 6% lower as compared to s$1.32 billion year before

* Group's non-performing loans ("npl") ratio was 1.2% as at 30 september 2016, higher from 0.9% previous year

* q3 net interest margin was down 4 basis points at 1.62%, from 1.66% in 3q15

* common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ("car"), as at 30 september 2016, were 15.1%

* Operating environment for group remains challenging amidst weak economic conditions

* No interim dividend on ordinary shares has been declared for q3 ended 30 september 2016