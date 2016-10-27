Oct 27 Scor SE :

* Reports net income of 438 million euros ($477.6 million) for first nine months of 2016, confirming strength of its business

* Gross written premiums reach 10,216 million euros at end of first nine months of 2016, up 4.4 pct at constant exchange rates

* Global life records a robust technical margin of 7.1 pct in first nine months of 2016

* Scor's financial leverage stands at 25.1 pct at Sept. 30, 2016

* Scor's estimatedsolvency ratio at Sept. 30, 2016 stands at 212 pct, within optimal solvency range of 185%-220% as defined in "Vision in Action" plan

* "In q1 in which our plan "Vision in Action" has been implemented, profitability and solvency targets have both been achieved" - CEO

* FY 2016 growth is expected to normalize at around +6 pct vs 2015

* As at Sept. 30, 2016, expected financial cash flow over next 24 months stands at 6.4 billion euros (including cash, coupons and redemptions)