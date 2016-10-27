Oct 27 Kontron AG :
* Kontron announces Q3 results in line with revised
expectations for full year 2016
* Q3 revenues 89.5 million euros(down 21.1 % on 3Q15: 113.4
million euros)
* Q3 order backlog 261.7 million euros (down 18.4 % on 3q15:
320.7 million euros)
* Q3 EBIT loss net of restructuring cost and non-recurring
costs comes to 6.7 million euros (3q15: 5.1 million euros)
* Kontron expects revenues in second half of 2016 to remain
comparable to first six months
* Expects adjusted EBIT margin and gross margin are likely
to be lower in second half of 2016 than in first six months
* Q3 order intake 79.0 million euros (down 29.0 % on 3q15:
111.2 million euros)
* New restructuring program commenced
