Oct 27 Vontobel Holding AG :
* Advised client assets totalled 143.7 billion Swiss francs
($144.60 billion) as of 30 September 2016, an increase compared
to the end of the first half of 2016
* All indicators point to us producing another very solid
financial result for 2016 despite the adverse environment and
the change within the team in the us - a result that signals our
strong power to grow - CEO
* Vontobel believes that the fourth quarter of 2016 - which,
based on experience, is always a weaker period - will also be
characterized by a challenging environment
($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs)
