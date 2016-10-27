(Corrects headline to show the results are for Q3, not Q4)
Oct 27 Dnb Asa
* q3 net profit nok 4.1 billion (reuters poll nok 3.85
billion)
* Capital target reached ahead of schedule
* q3 net interest income nok 8.48 billion (reuters poll nok
8.60 billion)
* q3 loan losses nok 2.18 billion (reuters poll loss nok
2.17 billion)
* q3 pretax profit before impairments nok 7.37 billion
(reuters poll nok 7.26 billion)
* says in 2016, total impairment losses will exceed nok 6
billion
* Retains its estimate of total impairment losses of nok 18
billion for 2016-2018 period
* According to our forecasts, individual losses will level
off, while need for collective impairment losses will probably
be reduced in 2017 and 2018
* Overall, we think that there are somewhat brighter
prospects for norwegian economy from 2017 onwards
* says common equity tier 1 capital ratio, calculated
according to transitional rules, is 15.7 per cent
* says during q3, a new milestone was already reached when
bank fulfilled its capital target for 2017
* says once capital level has been reached, it is important
that we also meet expectations of our owners by normalising our
dividend payout ratio as soon as possible. Long-term target is
to have a dividend payout ratio of more than 50 per cent of net
annual profits
* says finanstilsynet's guidance concerning capitalisation
is in line with bank's own ambitions
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)