Oct 27 Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd

* Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd - sept quarter net profit 15.5 million rupees versus loss 24.8 million rupees year ago

* Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd - sept quarter net sales 110 million rupees versus 134.1 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2dMXyYp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)