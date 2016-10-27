Oct 27 Relx Plc
* Underlying revenue growth +4 percent in first nine months
of 2016
* Completed approximately 670 million pounds of previously
announced 700 million pounds share buyback, with remainder to be
deployed by year end
* Full year outlook is unchanged
* Confident that we will deliver another year of underlying
revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2016
* Scientific, technical & medical underlying revenue growth
+2 percent
* Risk & business analytics underlying revenue growth +9
percent
* Legal underlying revenue growth +2 percent
* Exhibitions underlying revenue growth +5 percent
