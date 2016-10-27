Oct 27 Henderson Group Plc
* Says assets under management at end-September up 6 percent
to 100.9 billion pounds.
* Says net inflow of 400 million pounds into institutional;
net outflow of 1 billion pounds from retail.
* Says long-term investment performance remained strong,
with 77 percent of funds outperforming over three years.
* Says institutional business continues to see steady
growth, and pipeline of mandates due to fund in Q4 is strong.
* Says "very pleased with supportive response we received
from clients, employees and shareholders to announcement of our
merger with Janus capital group".
