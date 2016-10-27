Oct 27 Cloetta Ab :
* Q3 operating profit (EBIT) improved to SEK 216 mln (212)
* Reuters poll: Cloetta Q3 operating profit was seen at SEK
201 million, net sales SEK 1,464 million
* Operating profit, adjusted for items affecting
comparability, increased during the quarter to SEK 224 mln (194)
* The operating profit margin, adjusted for items affecting
comparability, strengthened to 15.5 per cent (13.3).
* Says the improvement in operating profit, adjusted for
items affecting comparability, was driven by increased
efficiency in the supply chain and good cost control
* Says the confectionery market was unchanged or showed
overall slightly positive development in Sweden, Finland, the
Netherlands and Italy. In Denmark and Norway, market development
was slightly negative in the quarter
