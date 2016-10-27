Oct 27 Fidessa Group Plc
* Fidessa group plc interim management statement
* Whilst Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory
drivers within market, there is clearly a degree of uncertainty
as a result of Brexit vote
* Although it remains too early to say what wider
implications of Brexit will be and how this might affect
customer activity
* Fidessa is not currently expecting that there will be any
impact on changing regulatory environment
* Fidessa expects that MIFID II will be introduced as
planned across Europe and that, regardless of any Brexit
negotiations, it will also be implemented in UK
* Fidessa continues to believe that it is well positioned to
benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of these
changes in regulation
* Fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be
around levels seen in first half
* Fidessa continues to have a strong balance sheet with
strong reserves, no debt, strong cash generation and substantial
levels of recurring revenue
