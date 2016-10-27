Oct 27 Fidessa Group Plc

* Fidessa group plc interim management statement

* Whilst Fidessa continues to see structural and regulatory drivers within market, there is clearly a degree of uncertainty as a result of Brexit vote

* Although it remains too early to say what wider implications of Brexit will be and how this might affect customer activity

* Fidessa is not currently expecting that there will be any impact on changing regulatory environment

* Fidessa expects that MIFID II will be introduced as planned across Europe and that, regardless of any Brexit negotiations, it will also be implemented in UK

* Fidessa continues to believe that it is well positioned to benefit from opportunities that will arise as a result of these changes in regulation

* Fidessa expects that 2016 constant currency growth will be around levels seen in first half

* Fidessa continues to have a strong balance sheet with strong reserves, no debt, strong cash generation and substantial levels of recurring revenue