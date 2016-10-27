Oct 27 Clicks Group Limited :
* Total dividend up 15.7 pct
* Fy retail turnover up 12.8 pct
* Fy diluted headline eps up 14.2 pct
* Fy group turnover increased by 9.5 pct to r24.2 billion
* Fy total income increased by 11.0 pct and group's total
income margin improved by 30 basis points to 26.3 pct
* Fy operating profit grew by 12.6 pct to r1.6 billion as
both retail and distribution maintained margin in challenging
trading conditions
* Cash inflow from operations before working capital changes
increased by 8.7 pct to r1.85 billion
