Oct 27 Q-free Asa :
* Reports all-time high order backlog of NOK 1.5 billion in
Q3-16 and announces program to cut NOK 50 million in costs with
EBITDA impact already from next quarter
* Q3 revenues of NOK 207 million ($25.02 million), down 7
pct from NOK 223 million in Q3-15
* Q3 EBITDA of NOK -10 million before restructuring charges
of NOK 15 million versus NOK 22 million in Q3 -15
* Initiated a cost savings program that will deliver NOK 50
million in gross savings in 2017
