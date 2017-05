Oct 27 Banknordik P/F :

* Q3 net interest income 103 million Danish crowns ($15.10 million) versus 116 million crowns year ago

* Q3 reversal of loan losses 4 million crowns versus 7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit excluding Vørur 148 million crowns versus 29 million crowns year ago

* Raises 2016 guidance on profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax to 175-200 million crowns (from 160-190 million crowns)

* Net impairment charges on loans for 2016 are expected to be less than in 2015 (20 million crowns)

