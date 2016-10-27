Oct 27 Religare Enterprises Ltd

* Says appointment of Nalin Nayyar as interim chief executive officer (interim-ceo) Source text: The Board of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), a leading diversified financial services group, is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Nalin Nayyar as Interim Chief Executive Officer (Interim-CEO) and Mr. Maninder Singh as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the Company with effect from 26th October, 2016. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)