Oct 27 Supreme Industries Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 575.2 million rupees versus profit 325.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter total income from operations 8.83 billion rupees versus 7.69 billion rupees year ago

* Recommends interim dividend of 3 rupees per share

* Supreme industries ltd says co has envisaged capex of about 2.50 billion rupees during the year

* Co is scouting for suitable location in South India and expects to crystalize the same during next quarter

* effect of better monsoon, government spending with upswing in overall economic scenario in country to result in growth