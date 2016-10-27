BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 27 Supreme Industries Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 575.2 million rupees versus profit 325.2 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 8.83 billion rupees versus 7.69 billion rupees year ago
* Recommends interim dividend of 3 rupees per share
* Supreme industries ltd says co has envisaged capex of about 2.50 billion rupees during the year
* Co is scouting for suitable location in South India and expects to crystalize the same during next quarter
* effect of better monsoon, government spending with upswing in overall economic scenario in country to result in growth Source text: bit.ly/2edBiIc Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago