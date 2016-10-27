Oct 27 Info Edge India Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 800.7 million rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 2.10 billion rupees

* Info edge india ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 308.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.74 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 1.5 rupees per share