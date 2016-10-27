BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 27 Info Edge India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 800.7 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 2.10 billion rupees
* Info edge india ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 308.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.74 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of 1.5 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2eOQeyi Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago