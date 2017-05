Oct 27 Bajaj Finance Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 4.08 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter total income from operations 23.47 billion rupees versus 16.80 billion rupees last year

* Says approves proposal to seek members' nod for raising funds via issue of NCDs, other securities Source text:bit.ly/2eydLFa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)