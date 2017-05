Oct 27 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd

* Indian Oil Corpn Ltd - Sept quarter net profit 31.22 billion rupees

* Indian Oil Corpn Ltd - April-Sept 2016 average gross refining margin $7.19 per barrel

* Indian Oil Corpn Ltd - Sept quarter total income from operations 1 trln rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2dO3a4Q) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)