Oct 27 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 321.7 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 1.25 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 61.1 million rupees ; consol income from operations was 1.39 bln rupees Source text - bit.ly/2ePqAJQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)