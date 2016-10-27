German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Zte Corp
* ZTE fh will make capital contribution of rmb400 million to participate in subscription for shares of industrial fund as a subordinate limited partner
* Hexin Shandong (or its concerted party) proposed to make a capital contribution of rmb100 million to participate in subscription for shares of industrial fund
* Unit proposed to establish with Guangfa Hexin Industrial Investment Management as joint general partners, Guangxing Yunhe Industrial equity investment fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.