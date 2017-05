Oct 27 JSW Steel Ltd

* JSW Steel Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 7.26 billion rupees

* JSW Steel Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 144.21 billion rupees

* JSW Steel Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 562.6 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 119.93 billion rupees

* JSW Steel consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 8.37 billion rupees

* JSW Steel Ltd says approved raising of funds not exceeding INR 20 billion

* JSW Steel Ltd says approved sub division of 1 share into 10 shares

* JSW Steel Ltd says Q2 crude steel production 3.98 million tonnes Source text - (bit.ly/2eIS3vP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)