UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Tulikivi Oyj :
* Q3 sales 7.7 million euros versus 8.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 0.1 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
* Future outlook: net sales in 2016 are expected to be at previous year's level, and operating profit is expected to improve year-on-year Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.