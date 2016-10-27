BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 27 Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 49.75 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 183.95 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 46.81 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 205.12 billion rupees
* Says approved interim dividend of INR 4.50 per share
* Recommended issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio Source text: bit.ly/2ey6w01 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago