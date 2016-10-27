Oct 27 Piramal Enterprises Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 3.06 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 19.66 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.86 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.04 billion rupees

