BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 27 Piramal Enterprises Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 3.06 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 19.66 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.86 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.04 billion rupees
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago