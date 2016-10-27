German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Adobe Systems Inc :
* Adobe predicts record $91 billion in sales this holiday season
* Adobe Systems - cyber Monday is expected to generate $3.36 billion in sales this year with 9.4 percent growth
* Adobe Systems Inc - sales on thanksgiving day will increase 15.6 percent YOY to $2 billion this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.