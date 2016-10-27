Oct 27 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :

* Exec says targets to process 200,000 bpd oil at Paradip refinery in this fiscal year

* Exec says aims to operate 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery at 90-100 percent capacity in 2 months

* Exec says co will be in a postion to improve financial performance going forward if crude prices remain at current levels

* Exec says aims to open 1,200 fuel stations in this fiscal year