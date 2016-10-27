Oct 27 JK Paper Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 439.6 million rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 7.69 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 266.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.11 billion rupees

* Board recommenced issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees

* Intends to take planned shutdown of unit JKPM, Odisha during Dec quarter Source text: bit.ly/2edZtGI Further company coverage: