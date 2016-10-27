BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 27 JK Paper Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 439.6 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 7.69 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 266.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.11 billion rupees
* Board recommenced issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees
* Intends to take planned shutdown of unit JKPM, Odisha during Dec quarter Source text: bit.ly/2edZtGI Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago