BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 27 Tech Mahindra Ltd
* Sept quarter PAT 6.40 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 6.97 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol income from operations 71.67 billion rupees
* Says active client count stood at 825 in Q2
* Consol profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 7.80 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 66.15 billion rupees
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later matched with the company's filing Source text: bit.ly/2ee4yyD Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago