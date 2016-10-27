UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Marshalls East Africa Ltd :
* FY ended March 2016 loss before tax of 17.4 million shillings versus loss of 20.4 million shillings year ago
* FY revenue of 81.2 million shillings versus 105.3 million shillings year ago Source: j.mp/2eywAYX Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.