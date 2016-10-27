Oct 27 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* On 25 october 2016, borrower, received a demand letter issued by a solicitors firm acting for Citic Bank

* Demand letter for immediate repayment of loan in outstanding principal amount of us$5.5 million

* Cecep costin new materials group- ompany will make its best endeavor to negotiate with citic bank with to avoid legal actions to be taken by citic bank