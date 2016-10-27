UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd
* On 25 october 2016, borrower, received a demand letter issued by a solicitors firm acting for Citic Bank
* Demand letter for immediate repayment of loan in outstanding principal amount of us$5.5 million
* Cecep costin new materials - Gerfalcon HK received demand letters issued by citic's solicitors claimed for immediate repayment of outstanding sums as borrowed
* Cecep costin new materials group- ompany will make its best endeavor to negotiate with citic bank with to avoid legal actions to be taken by citic bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.