German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Brookfield capital partners ltd. Announces developments concerning holdings in performance sports group ltd.
* Brookfield capital partners - bcp and sagard capital partners, l.p. Entered into a confidentiality agreement relating to performance sports group
* Brookfield capital partners-concluded it is likely, if bcp proceeds with plan or proposal to effect potential deal, bcp to proceed with sagard capital
* Brookfield capital partners - sagard capital and bcp have not yet entered into any agreements with respect to any joint activity
* Brookfield capital-parties discussed possibility of sagard capital, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve restructuring of psg
* Brookfield capital partners - discloses continues to beneficially own approximately 13.23% of issued and outstanding shares of performance sports
* Brookfield -parties discussed possibility of sagard, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve strategic alternatives involving psg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.