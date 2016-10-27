UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Tivoli A/S :
* Q3 revenue incl. tenants and lessees 439.9 million Danish crowns ($64.6 million) versus 486.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 105.6 million crowns versus 93.9 million crowns year ago
* Still sees 2016 revenue of about 900 million crowns and profit before tax between 60 million - 70 million crowns
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.