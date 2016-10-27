German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 KPN :
* Says at this point in time it does not plan any more cash optimisation measures - conference call
* Says Telefonica Deutschland is not a strategic asset, will sell it in time; does not indicate any timeframe- conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.