UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd
* Total consideration for disposal is rmb418 million
* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has agreed to transfer and purchaser has agreed to acquire target equity interest, representing entire equity interest of gdvtr
* Company expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately hk$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.