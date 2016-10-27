US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Oct 27 Moil Ltd
* Signing of MoU with government of Madhya Pradesh
* MoU aimed at increasing mineral resources in Madhya Pradesh
* MoU envisages formation of JV between co and MPSMCL if availability of ore is proved in any area Source text: bit.ly/2eJimEK Further company coverage:
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.