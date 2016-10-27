Oct 27 Amedisys Inc

* Amedisys previews third quarter 2016 results

* Anticipates quarterly revenue of approximately $362 million

* Amedisys - On an adjusted basis, Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share for quarter is anticipated to be between $0.35 and $0.37

* Q3 revenue view $361.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates qtrly net income attributable to Amedisys Inc per diluted share between $0.33 and $0.35 on a GAAP basis

* Says "Confident in our 2017 plan"