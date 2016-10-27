UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
* Jan-Sept net profit attributable to equity holders of listed company RMB 2.46 billion , up 12.78 percent
* 9 month operating revenue RMB 90.52 billion up 14.52 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.