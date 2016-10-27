UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Big C Supercenter Pcl
* Net income to equity holders of the company grew by 14.6% reaching baht 1.54 billion for the quarter
* Total revenues for the quarter reached 25.89 billion baht, down 18.3 percent
* "Thai economy continued improving during the third quarter, albeit with slightly slower pace"
* Qtrly operating profit of 2.01 billion baht an increase of baht 226 million or 12.7% from the same period last year Source text: (bit.ly/2faqkbJ) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.