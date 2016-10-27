Oct 27 Big C Supercenter Pcl

* Net income to equity holders of the company grew by 14.6% reaching baht 1.54 billion for the quarter

* Total revenues for the quarter reached 25.89 billion baht, down 18.3 percent

* "Thai economy continued improving during the third quarter, albeit with slightly slower pace"

* Qtrly operating profit of 2.01 billion baht an increase of baht 226 million or 12.7% from the same period last year