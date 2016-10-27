Oct 27 Ascension Properties Ltd
* Joint firm intention by rebosis to acquire ascension a
shares it does not already own by scheme of arrangement
* Proposed transaction will result in an enlarged market
capitalisation for rebosis, with economies of scale and enhanced
liquidity
* Rebosis and Ascension are of view that proposed
transaction and implementation of scheme best advances interests
of their investors
* Ascension A shares held by a shareholders will be
exchanged for Rebosis A ordinary shares rebosis on a swap ratio
of 19.34236
* Rebosis is not acting in concert with any person in
relation to scheme
* Value of net assets being acquired by Rebosis is R1.076
bln
* Profits attributable to net assets being acquired is R146
million, which is 40.99 pct of estimated profits of ascension
for year ended Aug. 31
