Oct 27 EPC Industrie Ltd

* EPC Industrie Ltd says resignation of Mayur Bumb - chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company Source text - EPC Industrie Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in the Meeting held on October 27, 2016, has taken on record the resignation of Mr. Mayur Bumb - Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and consented to relieve him of his responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer from the close of business hours on December 09, 2016. The Board will announce his successor in due course. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)