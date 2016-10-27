UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd
* Group for five months ended 31 august 2016 recorded a consolidated loss
* Loss attributable to a decline in group's revenue by approximately 33.0% and gross profit by approximately 37.0% for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.