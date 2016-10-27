Oct 27 Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :

* Exec says this is an appropriate time to buy overseas oil gas assets

* Exec says sees company's profitability under stress due to lower local gas prices

* Exec says looking at buying parts of GSPC's east coast fields

* Exec says so far no investor has protested to ONGC's plan to buy a part of GSPC's gas field

* Exec says Venezuela agrees to pay oil to ONGC in lieu of pending dues

* Exec says deliberately going slow on strategic stake sale in OPaL petchem plant

* Exec says will sell strategic stake in OPaL after commissioning of the plant