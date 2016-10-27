US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Oct 27 Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd :
* Exec says this is an appropriate time to buy overseas oil gas assets
* Exec says sees company's profitability under stress due to lower local gas prices
* Exec says looking at buying parts of GSPC's east coast fields
* Exec says so far no investor has protested to ONGC's plan to buy a part of GSPC's gas field
* Exec says Venezuela agrees to pay oil to ONGC in lieu of pending dues
* Exec says deliberately going slow on strategic stake sale in OPaL petchem plant
* Exec says will sell strategic stake in OPaL after commissioning of the plant Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.