German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Indra Sistemas SA :
* DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) and Air Traffic Control Netherlands (LVNL) have signed agreements with Indra to implement air traffic management systems in all DFS Centers (Karlsruhe, Bremen, Munich and Langen) and in the LVNL Center in Amsterdam Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.