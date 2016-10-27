German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv :
* FCA US announces $10.4 million investment in New Metro Detroit Mopar Parts Distribution Center
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Romulus Mopar PDC tentatively scheduled to open in 3Q 2017
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - new metro Detroit facility will ship estimated 45 million pieces annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.