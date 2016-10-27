German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Orange Egypt For Telecommunications Sae
* Q3 consol net loss EGP 99.5 million versus net profit EGP 70.5 million year ago
* Q3 consol operating revenue EGP 3.04 billion versus EGP 2.87 billion year ago Source: (bit.ly/2eVbfpq) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.