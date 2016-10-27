German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Despec Bilgisayar :
* Q3 net profit of 2.3 million lira ($740,740.74) versus 3.0 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 45.7 million lira versus 37.4 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.1050 liras)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.