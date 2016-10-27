Oct 27 Nu-World Holdings Ltd :

* Audited condensed consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended Aug. 31 2016 and a dividend declarat

* FY group revenue 2.59 bln rand up 20.0 pct

* Dividend per share 180.4 cents up 10.3 pct

* Total earnings per share for year under review increased by 13.6 pct to 488.4 cents (August 2015 - 430.1 cents)

* FY HEPS 451.9 cents versus 428.6 cents

* Corrective action has been taken in Australian operations to ensure return to profitability