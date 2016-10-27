German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Planet.Fr SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus 1.5 million euros a year ago
* 2016 target is to further improve gross operating income to a level close to 40 pct and to confirm a net income of 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.