Oct 27 Befimmo SA :
* Successful capital increase of 127 million euros, 2,557,921 new shares issued
* EPRA earnings of 2.87 euro per share, in line with outlook
* Net asset value pro forma of 52.34 euro per share
* Decision on amount of interim dividend which amounts to 2.55 euro gross per share,
existing before capital increase, payable in december in cash and, optionally, in shares
* Stable fair value of the portfolio (-0.19 pct over the first 9 months of the fiscal year)
* Occupancy rate (properties available for lease) at Sept 30 94.4 percent versus 93.7
percent year ago
* Board of Directors confirms the dividend forecast for the 2016 fiscal year (3.45 euro
gross per share)
